Public Sector Pension Investment Board Invests $1.50 Million in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 114,668 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.07% of SolarWinds as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 8.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,776,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,603,000 after buying an additional 461,061 shares during the period. 272 Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the second quarter worth about $5,032,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the third quarter worth about $3,673,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 48.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 825,829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,869,000 after buying an additional 269,578 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the second quarter worth about $2,618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SolarWinds stock opened at $14.51 on Friday. SolarWinds Co. has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $14.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 65.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarWinds

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. SolarWinds had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $200.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Bliss sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $1,757,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 838,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,921,032.78. This trade represents a 13.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sudhakar Ramakrishna sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $2,736,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,212,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,262,499.28. This trade represents a 8.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 351,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,703,780. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

SolarWinds Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

