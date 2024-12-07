Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Position in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its stake in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. De Lisle Partners LLP raised its position in DXP Enterprises by 96.7% during the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 21,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,645 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 21.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 776,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,458,000 after buying an additional 139,027 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 4.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 744,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,731,000 after acquiring an additional 29,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

DXP Enterprises Stock Up 2.6 %

DXPE opened at $76.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.70. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $77.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DXP Enterprises ( NASDAQ:DXPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $472.94 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of DXP Enterprises from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DXPE

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 2,000 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $106,420.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 617,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,850,098.07. The trade was a 0.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher T. Gregory sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $73,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,606 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,198.60. This represents a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.