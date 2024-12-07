Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Stock Holdings in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.21% of New York Mortgage Trust worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waterfall Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,727,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $630,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 40,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 19,165 shares during the period. 54.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Mortgage Trust Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $6.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.56 million, a PE ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 1.94. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 8.25 and a quick ratio of 8.25.

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -242.42%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

New York Mortgage Trust Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

