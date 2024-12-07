Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Stock Holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.19% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 6,990.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 375.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. 64.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE UHT opened at $40.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.84 million, a P/E ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.65. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a one year low of $32.27 and a one year high of $47.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.53.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently 222.90%.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

