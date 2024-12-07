Public Sector Pension Investment Board Makes New Investment in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,352 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.82, for a total value of $1,006,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,739,678.58. The trade was a 3.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,602,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.42, for a total value of $172,144,309.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,412,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,582,928.22. The trade was a 9.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,748,652 shares of company stock valued at $2,092,997,196 in the last ninety days. 46.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DELL opened at $123.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.38. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.57 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70. The company has a market cap of $86.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.32. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 184.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $24.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 31.45%.

DELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.06.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

