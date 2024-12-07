Public Sector Pension Investment Board Makes New Investment in Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 206,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the third quarter worth $163,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the third quarter worth $199,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 46.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.90% of the company’s stock.
Inter & Co, Inc. Trading Down 2.2 %
NASDAQ:INTR opened at $4.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.43. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $7.84. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.24.
Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking and spending, investments, insurance brokerage businesses. The company's Banking & Spending segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.
