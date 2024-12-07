Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 1,400 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth $693,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.6% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 54.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 18,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.3% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 48,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IFF shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Vertical Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 0.1 %

IFF opened at $88.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.62 and a 200-day moving average of $97.86. The company has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.17. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.94 and a fifty-two week high of $106.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.62.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.46). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 20.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.60%.

Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Yuvraj Arora sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $458,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,086.50. The trade was a 60.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Articles

