Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 800 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,179 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at approximately $953,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 281.4% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 8,894 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 6,562 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 31.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 9.7% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,709 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 19.2% in the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total value of $131,020.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,918.82. This trade represents a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LULU. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $291.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.52.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $399.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.23. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.01 and a 52-week high of $516.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.81.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Stories

