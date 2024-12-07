Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 9.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth $814,000. Finally, Soros Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth $630,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $687.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $516.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.27. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $232.78 and a 12-month high of $698.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $52.44 billion, a PE ratio of 177.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.01.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXON. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $385.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Axon Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $365.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $488.67.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 47,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.07, for a total transaction of $18,928,911.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,983,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,729,666.14. This trade represents a 1.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 25,811 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.84, for a total transaction of $9,287,830.24. Following the transaction, the president now owns 228,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,103,253.44. The trade was a 10.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,921 shares of company stock worth $63,093,907 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

