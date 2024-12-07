Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,478,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,340,000 after purchasing an additional 80,757 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,360,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,731,000. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NUE stock opened at $142.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.55. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.42 and a fifty-two week high of $203.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 4,968 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total transaction of $793,488.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,376 shares in the company, valued at $13,636,254.72. The trade was a 5.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 4,712 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.53, for a total value of $798,825.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,132 shares in the company, valued at $13,923,837.96. This represents a 5.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,680 shares of company stock worth $4,773,724 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUE has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nucor from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Argus raised Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Nucor from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Nucor from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on NUE

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.