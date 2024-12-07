Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Position in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Thryv were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of THRY. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Thryv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,388,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Thryv by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 29,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Thryv by 3.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Thryv by 78.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Thryv in the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

THRY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Thryv in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Thryv in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Thryv from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of THRY stock opened at $15.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.03 and a 200 day moving average of $17.66. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.12). Thryv had a negative return on equity of 42.95% and a negative net margin of 38.87%. The company had revenue of $179.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

