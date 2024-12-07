Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in ResMed by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 4.5% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in ResMed by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ResMed by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In related news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.56, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,777.28. This represents a 18.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.42, for a total transaction of $246,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,856,413.04. This trade represents a 1.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,408 shares of company stock worth $16,409,632. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ResMed from $251.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on ResMed from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ResMed from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Baird R W raised ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.70.

ResMed Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of RMD stock opened at $241.28 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.05 and a fifty-two week high of $260.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.46. The stock has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.68.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. ResMed had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 28.08%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

