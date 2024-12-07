Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 362.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CZR. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 17.0% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 8.7% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 41,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 801,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,841,000 after purchasing an additional 518,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $37.60 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.74 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.51 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CZR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

