Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stock Position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,456,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 38.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after acquiring an additional 17,450 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 10.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,722,000 after acquiring an additional 16,293 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 7.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 131,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,444,000 after acquiring an additional 8,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 1,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $187,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 2,518 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total value of $286,095.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,888 shares in the company, valued at $5,213,794.56. This represents a 5.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MLAB. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Mesa Laboratories from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $124.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.67. The company has a market cap of $673.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $83.68 and a one year high of $141.17.

Mesa Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.40%.

Mesa Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment offers biological, chemical, and cleaning indicators, used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization decontamination, disinfection, and cleaning processes in the pharmaceutical, medical device, and healthcare industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.