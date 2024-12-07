Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,830 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,255,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,903,000 after buying an additional 58,097 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Hanmi Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $322,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 129.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 59,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 33,747 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the second quarter worth $534,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 71.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 482,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 201,789 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanmi Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $25.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. Hanmi Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $27.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.93 million, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Hanmi Financial Dividend Announcement

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $108.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Hanmi Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

Hanmi Financial Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

