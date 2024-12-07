Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Stock Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CG. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 41,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Tobam grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 32.8% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 3,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 61,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 495,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $25,535,279.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,504,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,936,376.06. This represents a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 924,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $1,978,357.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,643,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,796,514.34. This trade represents a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,171,556 shares of company stock valued at $29,222,475 in the last quarter. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 0.2 %

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $52.85 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.36 and a fifty-two week high of $55.11. The company has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 182.24, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.72.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 482.76%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

