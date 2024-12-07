Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 1,900 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HSTM. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in HealthStream by 172.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthStream during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 405.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HSTM. Barclays raised their price objective on HealthStream from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Craig Hallum raised HealthStream to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of HSTM stock opened at $32.25 on Friday. HealthStream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.92 and a fifty-two week high of $33.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.07. The company has a market cap of $980.88 million, a PE ratio of 49.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.38.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.53 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 6.84%. HealthStream’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. HealthStream’s payout ratio is 16.92%.

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

