Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 2,400 Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.19% of Kelly Services worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KELYA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 178.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 155,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after buying an additional 99,699 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the second quarter worth $47,000. 76.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Kelly Services from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

In other news, SVP Daniel H. Malan purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $48,580.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 95,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,175.28. This trade represents a 3.79 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

KELYA stock opened at $14.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.17. Kelly Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $25.27. The firm has a market cap of $510.29 million, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

