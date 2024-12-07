Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 2,500 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.21% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 127.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the second quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

RGR opened at $36.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $604.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.95 and its 200 day moving average is $41.52. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 25.43%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Firearms and Castings. It provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and modern sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

