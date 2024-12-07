Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 2,700 Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its position in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Matthews International by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 708,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,434,000 after purchasing an additional 55,687 shares during the last quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 18.1% during the second quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. now owns 385,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,644,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Matthews International by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 360,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,022,000 after acquiring an additional 14,737 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Matthews International by 21.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 78,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 13,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in Matthews International by 364.1% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 57,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 45,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Price Performance

Matthews International stock opened at $29.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.35. The firm has a market cap of $902.76 million, a PE ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Matthews International Co. has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $39.12.

Matthews International Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -51.81%.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Matthews International from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

