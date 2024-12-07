Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,103,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Qiagen by 5.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,426,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,001,000 after purchasing an additional 68,415 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Qiagen by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 542,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,289,000 after purchasing an additional 61,008 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,463,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Qiagen by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,696,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,702,000 after buying an additional 278,930 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QGEN stock opened at $43.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.65. Qiagen has a 52 week low of $39.03 and a 52 week high of $47.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QGEN. Hsbc Global Res raised Qiagen to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. HSBC lowered shares of Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.88.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

