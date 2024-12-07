Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 1,052 Shares of Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report) by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Iradimed were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iradimed during the third quarter worth $1,239,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Iradimed by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iradimed during the 2nd quarter valued at $568,000. Albert D Mason Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iradimed in the third quarter worth $737,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Iradimed by 84.1% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 26,774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 12,227 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iradimed stock opened at $54.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.53. Iradimed Corporation has a 52 week low of $40.18 and a 52 week high of $57.95. The stock has a market cap of $686.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Iradimed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.10%.

In other news, CFO John Glenn sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $135,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,470.94. This represents a 36.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices and related accessories, and disposables and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system; and 3600 FMD1 with RALU ferromagnetic detection device.

