Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 3,685 Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Free Report) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in HUYA were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUYA. Seldon Capital LP acquired a new position in HUYA during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in HUYA in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in HUYA in the 2nd quarter worth $291,000. 23.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HUYA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HUYA shares. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.70 price target on shares of HUYA in a report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.80 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Hsbc Global Res lowered HUYA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on HUYA from $5.90 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.68.

HUYA Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of HUYA opened at $3.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.78 and a beta of 0.60. HUYA Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $6.84.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. HUYA had a positive return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. HUYA’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that HUYA Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

HUYA Profile

(Free Report)

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.