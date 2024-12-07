Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires New Holdings in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 95.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 13,753 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in 1st Source by 625.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 28,648 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in 1st Source during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $664,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of 1st Source by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 145,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,813,000 after acquiring an additional 12,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 169.4% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 1st Source alerts:

1st Source Stock Performance

Shares of SRCE opened at $64.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.80. 1st Source Co. has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $68.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

1st Source Dividend Announcement

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $97.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.30 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that 1st Source Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.43%.

About 1st Source

(Free Report)

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.