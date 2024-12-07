Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 128 Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 128 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LII. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Lennox International by 3.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 2nd quarter worth about $491,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Lennox International by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 83,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Lennox International by 2.3% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 51,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lennox International by 36.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LII. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $604.00 to $619.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Lennox International from $624.00 to $674.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp downgraded Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $648.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $579.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.49, for a total transaction of $125,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,458.54. The trade was a 12.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sherry Buck sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $660.74, for a total transaction of $330,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,632.82. This represents a 22.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,106 shares of company stock worth $1,353,233. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:LII opened at $660.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $621.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $577.12. The company has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Lennox International Inc. has a 12 month low of $406.40 and a 12 month high of $682.50.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Lennox International had a return on equity of 148.52% and a net margin of 14.63%. Lennox International’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 21.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.84%.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

