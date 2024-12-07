Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 20,819 Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 20,819 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORN. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Orion Group during the third quarter worth $63,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Orion Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 250,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 12,730 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,749,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,096,000 after buying an additional 200,420 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Orion Group by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 49,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Orion Group in the third quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Stock Performance

Shares of ORN opened at $8.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average of $7.88. The company has a market cap of $332.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.35. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $12.12.

Insider Activity at Orion Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Orion Group news, EVP Edward Chipman Earle acquired 15,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.05 per share, with a total value of $94,579.65. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,721.75. This represents a 22.14 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

