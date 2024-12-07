Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) by 147.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 137.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 86,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 49,799 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 610,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,250,000 after buying an additional 147,904 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 22,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after buying an additional 57,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,442,000. Institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

ARVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Arvinas from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stephens started coverage on Arvinas in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arvinas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of ARVN opened at $25.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.82. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.17 and a 12-month high of $53.08.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.56 million. Arvinas’s quarterly revenue was up 196.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.18) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

