Quantbot Technologies LP Buys New Shares in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OGN. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the third quarter valued at $25,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 5,646.3% during the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 2,236.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 109.4% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
OGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Organon & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.
Organon & Co. Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $23.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73.
Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 644.70% and a net margin of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Organon & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Organon & Co. Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.
Organon & Co. Company Profile
Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.
