Quantbot Technologies LP Buys Shares of 13,182 SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 4.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the third quarter worth $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 19.5% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 30,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in SkyWater Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

SkyWater Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SKYT opened at $9.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.48. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $12.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.15 million, a P/E ratio of -26.34 and a beta of 3.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SKYT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on SkyWater Technology from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

