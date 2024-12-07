Quantbot Technologies LP Cuts Stock Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 95.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 734 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 14,399 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IDCC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in InterDigital by 93.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 635 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in InterDigital by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in InterDigital by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 700 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.78, for a total transaction of $99,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 54,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,850,615.52. This trade represents a 1.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.19, for a total value of $25,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,397,702.22. This represents a 0.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,340 shares of company stock valued at $472,253. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IDCC shares. StockNews.com lowered InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of InterDigital from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

InterDigital Stock Up 1.9 %

InterDigital stock opened at $196.83 on Friday. InterDigital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.33 and a fifty-two week high of $203.90. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.80.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

