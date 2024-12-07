Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Holdings in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) by 34.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Cantaloupe were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,276,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the third quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Cantaloupe by 23.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Cantaloupe from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cantaloupe from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Cantaloupe from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cantaloupe news, Director Douglas Bergeron bought 13,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,141.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 192,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,122.75. This represents a 7.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ravi Venkatesan bought 8,000 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,658 shares in the company, valued at $860,945.40. This represents a 6.22 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 57,866 shares of company stock worth $416,302 in the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cantaloupe Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTLP opened at $9.05 on Friday. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $9.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.56 million, a P/E ratio of 53.24 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Cantaloupe had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $70.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for self-service commerce market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides G11 cashless and pulse kits that are 4G LTE digital payment devices for payment and consumer engagement applications; G11 chip kit, a digital reader that accepts contact EMV and contactless EMV payment methods; Engage series comprising Engage and Engage Combo, which are digital touchscreen devices that offers networking, security, and interactivity payment methods; and card touchscreen card readers, including P66, P100, P100Pro, and P30.

