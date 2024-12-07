Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Position in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in nLIGHT during the third quarter worth approximately $1,342,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the 3rd quarter valued at $622,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in nLIGHT by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in nLIGHT in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in nLIGHT by 63.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 104,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 40,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LASR. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on nLIGHT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on nLIGHT in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company.

In related news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 15,000 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $166,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,347,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,973,846.91. The trade was a 1.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joseph John Corso sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $27,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,008.68. This represents a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,006 shares of company stock worth $739,716. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:LASR opened at $11.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.50. The stock has a market cap of $533.21 million, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 2.20. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

