Quantbot Technologies LP Has $87,000 Stock Position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,738 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHC. Creative Planning grew its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 4.8% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 88,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 307,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 325,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares during the period. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DHC opened at $2.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average of $3.15. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $4.24.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

Diversified Healthcare Trust ( NASDAQ:DHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.46). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $373.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 28th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is -2.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location.

