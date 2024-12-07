Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Stock Position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 253.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 43.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 941,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,098,000 after buying an additional 283,045 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,621,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 439,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,502,000 after acquiring an additional 202,761 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter worth $5,508,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 255,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,428,000 after purchasing an additional 65,213 shares in the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $34.20 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $27.70 and a 12-month high of $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CENTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Central Garden & Pet

About Central Garden & Pet

(Free Report)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.