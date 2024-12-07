Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $104,000 in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CION. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CION Investment by 1,090.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 871,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,660,000 after acquiring an additional 797,880 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in CION Investment by 674.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 617,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,483,000 after purchasing an additional 537,681 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CION Investment in the second quarter worth $2,250,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its position in CION Investment by 1,469.2% during the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 196,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 183,696 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CION Investment by 32.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 695,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after buying an additional 170,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CION Investment from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on CION Investment in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

CION Investment Trading Up 0.3 %

CION stock opened at $11.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.99. CION Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $12.69.

CION Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. CION Investment’s payout ratio is 97.96%.

CION Investment Company Profile

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

