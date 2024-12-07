Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $74,000 Investment in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,699 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMRC. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 99,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 50,874 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the second quarter worth $709,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 34,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 716,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after buying an additional 33,280 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Bank of Marin Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $24.81 on Friday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $27.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.85 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.03.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Announces Dividend

Bank of Marin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BMRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $39.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on BMRC. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BMRC

Bank of Marin Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.