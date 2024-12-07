Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 5,124 i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IIIV. Long Path Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Long Path Partners LP now owns 933,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,884,000 after acquiring an additional 355,392 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in i3 Verticals by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 488,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,417,000 after purchasing an additional 48,840 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 6.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,373,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 15.0% during the third quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

i3 Verticals stock opened at $23.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.26. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $26.66. The company has a market capitalization of $784.17 million, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of research firms recently commented on IIIV. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on i3 Verticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.14.

In other i3 Verticals news, President Frederick Stanford sold 17,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $444,346.56. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,000. The trade was a 14.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 34.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

