Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Stock Holdings in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Free Report) by 186.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in TaskUs were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TASK. Seldon Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,393,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in TaskUs in the second quarter worth $990,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of TaskUs by 8.9% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 669,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after buying an additional 54,770 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of TaskUs by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 110,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 53,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TaskUs by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 392,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 51,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

Get TaskUs alerts:

TaskUs Price Performance

TASK stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average of $13.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 2.31. TaskUs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.56 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TASK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TaskUs from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TaskUs from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TaskUs from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TASK

TaskUs Company Profile

(Free Report)

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TASK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.