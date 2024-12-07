Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 3,385 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,385 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1,231.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 246,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,350,000 after purchasing an additional 227,874 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 139.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 89,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,900,000 after buying an additional 51,897 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 3.5% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 970,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,515,000 after buying an additional 33,031 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 75.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 68,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,293,000 after buying an additional 29,445 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 535.4% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 31,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 26,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Macquarie increased their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of MSGS opened at $230.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.18 and a beta of 0.91. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1-year low of $168.32 and a 1-year high of $232.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.28 and a 200 day moving average of $204.78.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.55. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $53.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

