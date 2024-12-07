Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BHRB. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $246,000.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Stock Down 0.1 %

BHRB stock opened at $70.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 9.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.09 and a 200-day moving average of $60.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $75.32.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Burke & Herbert Financial Services

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Burke & Herbert Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Burke & Herbert Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.61%.

In related news, Director Gary L. Hinkle bought 1,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.50 per share, for a total transaction of $106,038.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 238,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,327,317.50. This trade represents a 0.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,395 shares of company stock valued at $369,972. 9.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Burke & Herbert Financial Services from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Burke & Herbert Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Profile

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in Virginia and Maryland. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

