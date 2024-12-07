R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Stake Lessened by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,732 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 22,789 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCM. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 41.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 589.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in R1 RCM in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,307 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R1 RCM Stock Performance

NASDAQ RCM opened at $14.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.39 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $15.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $656.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.93 million. R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.30 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.41.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

