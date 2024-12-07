Rep. Josh Gottheimer Purchases Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently bought shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). In a filing disclosed on December 05th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Tesla stock on November 26th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tesla alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) on 11/29/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 11/27/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) on 11/27/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) on 11/27/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) on 11/26/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 11/26/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) on 11/25/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) on 11/22/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 11/22/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) on 11/20/2024.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $389.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $282.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.89. The company has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 2.36. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $389.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tesla from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.84.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 0.3% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,872 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 908 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,055 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Integris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 1.0% during the second quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc now owns 3,058 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 60,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $15,138,915.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,563,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,164,540.60. The trade was a 3.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 520,280 shares of company stock valued at $170,418,640. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2025. Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Gottheimer was first elected to the House in 2016. Prior to his election, Gottheimer worked for Microsoft, the Federal Communications Commission, and for the administration of President Bill Clinton (D). Click here for more information about Gottheimer’s career. Gottheimer serves on the House Financial Services Committee, where is a member of three subcommittees. For more on Gottheimer’s committee assignments, click here. Gottheimer became a co-chair of the Problem Solvers Caucus in February 2017. Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

About Tesla

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.