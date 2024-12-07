Rep. Josh Gottheimer Purchases Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently bought shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). In a filing disclosed on December 05th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Tesla stock on November 27th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) on 11/29/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) on 11/27/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) on 11/27/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 11/26/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) on 11/26/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 11/26/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) on 11/25/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) on 11/22/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 11/22/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) on 11/20/2024.

Tesla Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $389.22 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $389.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 106.64, a P/E/G ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $282.96 and its 200-day moving average is $236.89.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 168.8% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Tesla by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total value of $34,602,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,508. The trade was a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.43, for a total value of $2,481,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,226,491.76. The trade was a 6.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 520,280 shares of company stock worth $170,418,640. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $24.86 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.84.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2025. Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Gottheimer was first elected to the House in 2016. Prior to his election, Gottheimer worked for Microsoft, the Federal Communications Commission, and for the administration of President Bill Clinton (D). Click here for more information about Gottheimer’s career. Gottheimer serves on the House Financial Services Committee, where is a member of three subcommittees. For more on Gottheimer’s committee assignments, click here. Gottheimer became a co-chair of the Problem Solvers Caucus in February 2017. Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

