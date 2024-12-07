Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 44,809 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Repligen were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Repligen by 138.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Repligen

In other Repligen news, Director Anthony Hunt sold 22,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total value of $3,225,905.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 139,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,328,540.80. This represents a 13.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Repligen Trading Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $149.20 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $113.50 and a 12 month high of $211.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.45 and a 200-day moving average of $141.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.44 and a quick ratio of 8.76. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -403.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.96.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $154.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.34 million. Repligen had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on RGEN. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Repligen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

