Research Analysts Set Expectations for BNS Q2 Earnings

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $5.06 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.78 EPS.

BNS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Securities raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barclays raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of BNS opened at $55.79 on Thursday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $57.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $69.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.90 and its 200 day moving average is $49.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be issued a $0.7535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,388.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3,127.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,588.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

