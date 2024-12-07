Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,703 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $63,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 33.2% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth about $912,000. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 670,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,873,000 after acquiring an additional 19,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.8% during the third quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.13, for a total transaction of $82,620.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,111.83. This represents a 8.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 26,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.63, for a total value of $7,973,421.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,115 shares in the company, valued at $23,327,482.45. This trade represents a 25.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,070 shares of company stock valued at $10,142,408. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $295.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.69. The company has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.36. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $242.81 and a twelve month high of $312.76.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.07. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.47.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

