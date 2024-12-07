Royal Bank of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Stock

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.95% from the company’s previous close.

CHWY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price target on Chewy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Chewy from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.15.

Get Chewy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CHWY

Chewy Price Performance

NYSE CHWY opened at $31.59 on Thursday. Chewy has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $39.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chewy will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 26,870,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $789,999,991.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $269,634.32. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 585,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,612,148.14. The trade was a 1.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,128,804 shares of company stock worth $827,019,626. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chewy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Chewy by 183.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 278,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 5.0% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chewy

(Get Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.