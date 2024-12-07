Royal Bank of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EW. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.35.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE EW opened at $71.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.12. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $58.93 and a 12 month high of $96.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 70.82% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $1,647,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,526 shares in the company, valued at $13,084,848.66. This represents a 11.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $327,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,593.52. This represents a 9.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,657,000. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.2% in the second quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Busey Bank raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% in the second quarter. Busey Bank now owns 8,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.