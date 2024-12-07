Royal Bank of Canada Has Lowered Expectations for ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Stock Price

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 52.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CHPT. TD Cowen cut ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on ChargePoint from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.47.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CHPT

ChargePoint Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $1.31 on Thursday. ChargePoint has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $565.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.56.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $108.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.15 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 89.12% and a negative return on equity of 112.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ChargePoint will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 23,409 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $31,602.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 849,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,263.40. The trade was a 2.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 26,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $34,700.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 390,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,586.72. This trade represents a 6.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,803 shares of company stock valued at $135,295 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ChargePoint

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 50.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 152.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 15,358 shares during the last quarter. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChargePoint

(Get Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.