Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,389 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Royal Gold were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 51.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 108.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Gold Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $144.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.67. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $155.10.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $193.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.12 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 42.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Royal Gold from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Royal Gold from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Royal Gold from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Royal Gold from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Royal Gold news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total value of $120,481.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,648.06. This represents a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Hayes sold 1,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total value of $291,747.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,859.40. This trade represents a 17.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

